Police arrest another suspect in connection with Willow Park stabbing incident

LOGAN — Law enforcement have arrested another man suspected of being involved in the stabbing at Willow Park earlier this month. Jose M. Hidalgo-Valdovinos was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Hidalgo-Valdovinos was allegedly one of suspects in the fight that sent a juvenile to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The fight occurred on the evening of Oct. 6, near the batting cages, on the west side of the park.

Hidalgo-Valdovinos was arraigned in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with one count of riot, a third-degree felony.

Judge Brian Cannell read the charges to Hidalgo-Valdovinos and set bail at $1,500. He also ordered the Logan man to appear again in court Monday with an attorney.

Hidalgo-Valdovinos didn’t speak during the brief virtual hearing. He could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

Earlier this month, Logan City police officers arrested a man they suspect organized the fight. Luis E. Silva was booked into jail temporarily but no formal charges have been filed yet against him.

Police are still trying to determine who stabbed the alleged victim. There were between 8-10 individuals involved at the time. Silva had allegedly organized the fight after several recent arguments with the juvenile, who was stabbed at least five times but has since recovered.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

