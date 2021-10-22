Suspicious individual at Logan High School prompts alarm and law enforcement response

LOGAN — Law enforcement responded to Logan High School Friday morning, after a suspicious individual approached a student and asked for a ride.

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said the 33-year-old man was walking through the hall and asked the student to drive them to work. The student declined and immediately told school officials.

Logan City School District spokesperson Shana Longhurst said the incident happened just prior to the start of classes. The school was placed into a “hall check” as a precaution. Individuals within the school were all accounted for and the halls were cleared.

Jensen said officers responded to the school and found the man east of campus. He admitted to asking the student for a ride to work because he was cold. He was immediately released, when it was determined that he didn’t intend any harm.

Longhust said once officials realized there was no safety risk to students and staff, the school resumed normal activities.

Jensen said it doesn’t appear that the individual intended to hurt anyone, but picked the wrong place to ask someone for help. He praised the student for notifying school officials, when they felt something was not right.

In September, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown after a suspicious individual was reported outside the building with a gun. Police later arrested Kristopher Egbert, a 36-year-old Logan man on suspicion of committing aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Egbert reported confronted two females, a 17 and 19-year-old, who had allegedly just taken a bicycle from his front yard. He pointed a handgun at them and ordered them to get on the ground.

