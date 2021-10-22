Two more Box Elder County COVID deaths reported Friday

FILE PHOTO: Photo by Martin Sanchez

Among the 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) are two Box Elder County residents, a women between 65-84 years of age who was a long-term care facility resident and a man, 65-84, who was hospitalized at the time of death.

The state’s COVID death toll has grown to 3,128 since the start of the pandemic, 148 of those deaths in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

With 1,619 new COVID positive cases in the state’s Friday report there have now been 538,895 cases since the pandemic began. UDOH said 154 of the total cases Friday were found in northern Utah.

Almost 30,000 of the total positive COVID cases reported in Utah the last 19 months have come from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. More than 28,000 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began 1,363 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

Hospitalizations reported Friday amount to 530 Utahns which is 22 fewer than on Thursday. Among those currently hospitalized, 194 are in intensive care, two fewer than Thursday. More than 23,000 Utahns have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

With 13,417 people vaccinated since Thursday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated is now 1,737,528, about 53 percent of the state’s population. More than 3.65 million doses have been administered.

Currently 87,837 in northern Utah are totally vaccinated and 184,824 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population in the three counties of the district is 186,818.

More than 3.6 million people in Utah have been tested and 9,593 Utahns were tested since Thursday and over 6.56 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 18,978.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,397 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.9 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 10.4 percent.

Idaho’s latest COVID update indicates 3,377 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 282,798 statewide. New case counts in the three

southeast Idaho counties include 1,562 total positives in Franklin County, 665 in Bear Lake County and 527 in Oneida County.