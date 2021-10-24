Aggie volleyball wins fifth in a row in four-set victory over Fresno State

Utah State Volleyball vs Fresno St.10/23/21. Photo by Rick Parker

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball (16-6, 8-2 MW) picked up its fifth-straight win Saturday, defeating Fresno State, 3-1, at home.

The Aggies took the early lead with a 25-20 win in the first set, but the Bulldogs evened things up with a 25-18 victory in the second. USU dominated the third set, winning 25-14, before clinching the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth.

Senior outside hitter Kristy Frank led the Aggie attack Saturday, registering 17 kills while hitting .464 (17-4-28). Sophomore outside Tatum Stall posted her second double-double of the week with 14 kills and a team-high 12 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Inka Mehtola led the Aggies with six blocks in the match.

Utah State and Fresno State kept things close to start the match, trading points and leads until the media timeout. After going down three, USU called a timeout, coming out of the break to end the set on an 11-3 run. The second set had a similar start, but this time the Bulldogs pulled away late to pick up the win.

The Aggies picked up momentum early in the third set. They dominated the later half of the set, closing out on a 7-1 run. Fresno State led at the 2-1 mark in the fourth, but USU pieced together a few short runs, going 6-1 in the final points of the match.

The Aggies ended the day hitting .311 (55-17-122), while Fresno State had a .156 (43.24-122) attack.

Utah State will open the second half of the Mountain West season on the road next week with a pair of matches. The Aggies will play at San Diego State on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. (MT), then at UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.

Fans can follow the Aggie volleyball program on Twitter, @USUVolleyball, on Facebook at /USUVolleyball or on Instagram, @usuvolleyball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.