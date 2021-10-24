Annual Witches Dance moves to downtown this Halloween

Logan's annual Witches Dance will be moving to downtown this year to become the highlight of the Downtown Logan Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and Halloween Festival on Oct. 30.

LOGAN – Cache Valley’s annual Halloween Witches Dance is moving into downtown Logan.

That local tradition will now be part of the Downtown Logan Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and Halloween Festival, according to spooky spokesperson Kat Webb.

The Witches Dance, with dozens of local women dressed as high-fashion sorceresses, normally took place within residential neighborhoods on West Center Street. Now, with the support of Logan City officials, that event is moving a few blocks east to become the highlight of a day-long Halloween celebration on Center Street in the downtown area.

“We’re really excited to be a part of the Downtown Logan Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and Halloween Festival,” Webb explains. “Logan City officials have been phenomenal with their support. We couldn’t see our vision realized without Mayor Holly Daines and the help of Debbie Harvey, Dan Blakely and Russ Akina from the Logan Parks and Recreation Department. So many other people are also contributing.”

The Downtown Logan Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and Halloween Festival will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Center Street between Main Street and 100 West Street.

The event will actually kick off earlier in the day with a Halloween Treat Walk for youngsters in the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival’s official events will begin with a Costume Contest at 4 p.m.

The local band the Afu Fighters will provide live music from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Check-in for a Bring Your Own Decorated Pumpkin Contest will begin at 5 p.m. with judging to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Colorfully dressed local witches will take part in the Logan Hocus Pocus Witches Dance at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the Utah Theatre will present Halloween-themed films with starting times at 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and midnight.

“Logan Hocus Pocus was formed to help keep the magic of Halloween alive in an era of Trunk-or-Treat,” Webb emphasizes. “This is a great way to get out and enjoy the community, while kids get to actually experience Halloween, not just parking lots and gymnasiums.”

Webb adds that the tradition of the Witches Dance began here several years ago after local women saw a viral video of a similar event taking place in Germany.

“Logan’s downtown area has always had a lively atmosphere, especially in the last few years with the revitalization project underway,” Webb observes. “We were hoping to do something like this last year, but decided to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that vaccines are readily available, we’re excited to get back to our annual tradition, but with a new spin!”