April 8, 1956 – October 20, 2021 (age 65)



Curtis Jackson Tso (Benson) passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 8, 1956 in Albuquerque, NM to Jackson R. Tso and Joan Miriam Ayze Littlelight. He attended Mountain View Elementary and then graduated from Box Elder High School in 1974. He then later attended Stevens-Henager College in Ogden. He married Teresa Nelson in October of 1975 and they were later divorced. He then met and married Dorothy Fuit in January of 1989 and they also were later divorced.

Curtis worked at American Greetings, the Intermountain School, La-Z-Boy, Autoliv and Storm Products. One of his many passions was bowling! He was very proud of the perfect 300 game that he rolled in the King of the Hill Tournament in 1977. He loved to go fishing and would go frequently but he really missed fishing with his brother, Jeff. He had a love for golf and he scored an 88 the weekend before he was admitted into the hospital. He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and told his children, “You never doubt Boston!” Curtis truly loved his two children and was very proud of the people they had become and all of their accomplishments!

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Jeremy) Ormond of Corinne and his son, Jackson C. Tso of Layton. He also has two grandchildren, Gage and Sophia. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila Frank (Benson) and two brothers, Richard Benson and David Murphey and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his brothers, Craig Tso (Benson) and Jeffrey Tso.

The family would like to thank the IMC nurses and staff at McKay Dee Hospital for the loving care and support they gave to our father, brother and friend.

The family will be having private services at a later date.

Burial will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.