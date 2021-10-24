November 16, 1941 – October 18, 2021 (age 79)

Gloria Gay Henrichs Marley, 79, long time McCammon resident, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, of natural causes. Gloria was born on November 16, 1941 in Marsh Center at the family home, the youngest child of 4 children to, George Herbert Henrichs and Della “Maurine” Parsons’ Morse.

She was raised and educated in Marsh Valley, graduating with the class of 1960. After High school Gloria married Maynard Marley on July 9, 1960. They made their home in Chubbuck until 1969. From 1969 to 1975 they lived in the city of McCammon. Then they moved to Marsh Creek for a little over a year before moving back to McCammon, where they finished out their lives together.

Maynard passed away on August 15, 2012.

Maynard and Gloria shared many hobbies and activities together. Their greatest joys in life were their two daughters, Sandra “Sandy” and Susan. Together as a family they enjoyed all outdoor activities. Every weekend was spent rodeoing, riding horses, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

When the girls married Rory and Justin, they finally had their sons. Family picnics and outings were always some of the highlights. Hunting and fishing was always enjoyed with Mom. Mom’s most cherished friend was her dog Gracie, who would often be found in the back seat of her car, or within reach of Mom.

Mom became a Grandma in 1985. From then on she was her grandkids biggest supporter and fan. She was always so proud of all 6 of her grandkids. She spent every moment she could with her grandkids. She instilled in them many values and life lessons.

Mom spent her life in the grocery industry working 40 plus years. Her final employment was with Albertsons, where she retired after 28 years of service.

Mom was often considered “Annie Oakley.” She was crowned 8th in the world in .22 Silhouette “Big Bore” shooting in 1989. She was always shooting predators and vermin out of her house windows.

She loved team roping, mountain drives watching for wildlife, hunting, and fishing. Visiting with family, friends, and her beautiful yard and garden were things she truly loved.

Mom was well known for her work ethic, friendly demeanor, and she would do anything for anybody attitude. Mom never met a stranger and if you knew her, you loved her. She considered her kids’ friends her bonus kids. She was known as “Grandma Gloria” to many of her grandkid’s friends and many others who just considered her “Gramma.”

You never left Mom’s house hungry. She was an outstanding homemaker, and cook, she took pride in her tidy house. Canning was a hobby she enjoyed, sharing with family, friends, and neighbors. Fruit cake at Christmas was a highlight for her to make along with fudge, candy, and cookies. Thanksgiving it was a pie of choice for all.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Gary) Blanchard of Robin, Id. and Susan (Justin) Speelmon of Grace, Id. Her 6 grandkids, Trevor (Amy) Barnes of Blackfoot, Id. Trenton (ShanEll) Barnes of Downey, Id. Shayley (Kurt) Young of Downey, Id. Ruger Speelmon of McCammon, Id. Tejay (NaTasha) Barnes of Downey, Id. And Chantry (Whitney) Speelmon of McCammon, Id. 15 Great –Grandkids, sister, Janet (Eddie) Mark of Inkom, Id. numerous nieces, and nephews, as well as her many loved friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard, her parent’s, along with her brothers Keith and Ross Henrichs, a son- in- law Rory Barnes and her niece Sheri Lynn Mark.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Noon in the McCammon LDS Stake Center.

A viewing will be held at the Horsley Funeral Home in Arimo for all friends and family on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 7-8pm and Tuesday morning at 10:30-11:30am prior to the funeral services.

Burial services will follow at the Norton Cemetery in McCammon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.