September 25, 1930 – October 21, 2021 (age 91)

Joyce Harding Freidenberger passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2021 surrounded by loving family members. She was born in Jerome, Idaho on September 25th, 1930 to Ralph William and Kathryn Olsen Harding. She entered this life with vibrant red hair and was ecstatic to maintain it to the very end!

Growing up the daughter of a high school football coach, she was able to live in many small Idaho towns – Jerome, St. Anthony, and Pocatello – but her favorite by far was Malad! This was where she and her six siblings, the Harding clan, were taught lessons of hard work, clean fun, and unshakeable faith by loving parents as they worked and played on the family ranch. She always wanted to be in the fields with the boys, but because of her fair complexion, was often required to remain inside with her mother preparing meals and doing dishes. The strong family bond among these siblings remains a legacy among the Harding family.

She graduated from Malad High School with the class of 1948 and then attended Utah State University for two years. She participated in the USU Sponsor Corps and was a proud Aggie. Even in her final days, singing “The Scotsman” would bring a broad smile to her face.

She was working for the telephone company in Pocatello Idaho when she met and fell in love with a young U.S. Marine, George Freidenberger. They were married in 1952, shortly before George’s unit was deployed to Korea. While George was in Korea, she lived with his parents in La Junta, Colorado. George’s family were German/Russian immigrants and were rather impressed with Joyce’s sense of style and tidiness.

When George returned from Korea, the family quickly expanded with the arrival of two daughters, Anna and Betty. The family was sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on November 13, 1958. Joyce was a loyal and dedicated military wife during George’s career and guided the family while he was sent to Vietnam. Two other children would join the family near the end of George’s military career, Janice and George. Their family lived in Colorado, California, South Carolina and Oregon. George and Joyce divorced in 1974 but both remained committed to raising strong and independent children.

Joyce briefly lived in Boise and worked for the Idaho State Treasurer, Marjorie Ruth Moon before returning to her hometown of Malad to raise her youngest two children. She worked for her brother Don Harding as a legal secretary, Allen Drug, and First Bank and Trust before running in the election for the Oneida County Clerk. Joyce knocked on every door in the county for that election and ultimately won by one vote, earning her the nickname of “Landslide Freidenberger” by the Idaho Secretary of State, Pete Cenarrusa. She would remain the County Clerk for 16 years and retired in 1996.

Joyce was a dedicated mother. She relished her time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was as comfortable playing dolls with her granddaughters as watching basketball and collecting trading cards with her grandsons. She made it a priority to be at each sporting event, recital, and every special occasion. She especially liked to embroider and crochet gifts for her family and friends.

Joyce had an abiding faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ. A testimony of His Gospel gave her a bright and positive outlook for the future, no matter how difficult or challenging her circumstances. She was a true disciple of Him and would freely share of anything she had to help others. She enjoyed teaching children and served in numerous Primary and Sunday school callings. She also loved Family history and was a scribe for the Stake Patriarch, Moyle Facer. Joyce would regularly attend the Logan temple and was particularly fond of church services in the old Malad Second Ward building. Both of these buildings connected her to her pioneer ancestors.

Over the last six years, Joyce lived in Idaho Falls at the Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community. The staff there lovingly provided her the care and attention she needed. A special thanks needs to be provided to her nurses and the hospice staff of Encompass Health for their extra care during the last year.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Kathryn Harding; her siblings and in-laws, Ralph and Willa Harding, Nadine and Gaylen Cox, Alice and Owen Miller, Bob and Kathleen Harding, Monica Harding and a great-grandson Spencer James Manwaring.

She is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law’s, Don and Janet Harding, and Tom and Norma Harding; her children, Anna (Gregg) Manwaring, Idaho Falls, ID, Betty (Doug) Mach, Pierce, AZ, Janice (Layne) Hastings, St. George, UT, and George (Kimberly) Freidenberger, Meridian, ID; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 1 soon-to-be great-great-grandchild.

Joyce has now returned to our Savior and is surely joyous in her reunion with her parents and siblings. How happy she must have been to finally hear her father call, “Come a-runnin’, Joycee!” She anxiously awaited her return to Malad and will be buried there among her family in the Malad City cemetery on Friday Oct 29th.

Funeral Services will be held at the Malad Second Ward building that day at 11:00AM.

