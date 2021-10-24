December 23, 1922 – October 21, 2021 (age 92)

Our beloved mother, Kathryn Keller Andersen, 98, passed away on October 21, 2021, in Kaysville, UT.

Kay was born December 23, 1922, in Preston ID, to Herman W. Keller and Mary Evans Keller. She grew up in a loving family with 2 sisters and 3 brothers. They enjoyed a simple life, working hard and socializing with close neighbors and friends. She graduated from Preston High School and then moved to Salt Lake City where she attended LDS Business College.

While visiting her brother in the VA hospital she met his handsome hospital roommate, Lyle Andersen. They fell in love and were married March 10, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. Early in their marriage they lived in Logan while attending USU. Alan, Sheri and Neil were all born while Lyle finished school. After 2 years of teaching school in Wray, Colorado, they moved their family to Pocatello, Idaho, where Lyle worked for the state tax commission and started a small dairy farm so they could teach their children to work. While there, they were blessed with two more daughters, Lauri and Marni.

In addition to working with her children on the dairy, Mother was skilled in the art of homemaking, using her heart and hands to bless the lives of others, nourishing our bodies as well as our souls. She touched the lives of all within her family circle, and considered her family her most prized possession…showing us what it means to be Christ-like.

She believed deeply in Jesus Christ. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions. Through these callings she developed many valued friendships. In their retirement, Kay and Lyle served two missions, one in Macon GA and one in SLC,UT.

Kay was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She also loved watching basketball, especially The Jazz. She was an accomplished seamstress, taking on a variety of projects from Halloween costumes to wedding dresses; and home décor to quilts extraordinaire. In her kitchen, you could always count on chocolate chip cookies and fresh bread with jam.

Kay is survived by her children: Alan (Norma) Andersen, Burley, ID: Sheri (Dennis) Ray, Kaysville, UT: Neil (Kathy) Andersen, Bountiful, UT: Lauri (Don) Baldwin, Lewiston UT: Marni (Wade) Wyatt, SLC, UT: and brothers, Alan Keller, Orem, UT and Larry (Betty) Keller, Preston, Id. She is adored by 31 Grandchildren, 101 Great-Grandchildren and 15 Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle(1996): her parents, two sisters, a brother and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 29,2021 at 12:00 pm at the Lewiston 1st/2nd Ward Chapel, 10 S. 1600 W. Lewiston, Utah. Masks are encouraged.

Viewings will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00-11:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Lewiston Utah Cemetery.

Although she will be missed, we know that she is now with God who loves her even more than we do.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.