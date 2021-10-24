April 04, 1937 – October 19, 2021 (age 84)

Luhuana A. Herrin, our mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and dear friend passed peacefully into our Savior’s arms and has been reunited with her sweetheart.She left this life on October 19, 2021 in Malad, Idaho. Luhuana was born April 4, 1937 to Augustus Herbert Allen and Belva May Burton, their only child, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They soon moved to southern California where she went to elementary, junior high and high school. She played the clarinet in the marching band and had the opportunity to march in the Rose Parade. After high school she attended Brigham Young University where she met Gene Carley Herrin, her eternal companion. They married in the Los Angeles Temple on September 6, 1956. They graduated together in 1959 with their first daughter in tow. She majored in Clothing and Textiles and was an excellent seamstress and homemaker. Together they raised 4 children and taught them many things, especially the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She served in many callings in the Relief Society, Young Women’s, Primary and scouting in their many wards as the family moved to southern Utah, Arizona, Virginia and Wyoming. She and Gene retired in Deweyville, Utah and loved it there. Luhuana was artistic and tried many new things such as painting, faberge eggs, quilting many quilts, and most notable, she learned to Tat, which she loved to do.She made beautiful doilies, bookmarks and Christmas ornaments.She crocheted yards and yards of leper bandages for a humanitarian project. She loved her family and enjoyed many fun vacations with them.

She loved to laugh and had quite the sense of humor and was a tease. Luhuana was kind, loving, compassionate, fun, intelligent and was practical. She left an impression on many throughout her life and had amazing friends who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband, Gene.

She is survived by her children Cindy (Charlie) Jennings, UT, Robert Herrin, WY, Steven (Robin) Herrin, MN and Susie (Billy) Christiansen, ID, her grandchildren, David Herrin, Marianne Jennings, Judson Jennings, Kyle Jennings, Alan Jennings, Jason Jennings, Carlie Didericksen and Cassie Allen and 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

We know she is celebrating with those who have gone before and we know we will see her again. Thank you mom for everything you taught us and did for us. We love you so very much! Until we meet again, you are forever in our hearts.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at The Oneida County Long Term Care Unit and Hospital in Malad, Idaho, who were so kind, helpful and loving to her the last 10 months of her life.

Services will be held at the Deweyville Ward chapel in Deweyville, Utah at 12 noon on Wednesday October 27, 2001 with a private viewing at 11:00-11:45.

Internment will be at the Deweyville Cemetery.

Services and burial are under the direction of Horsley Funeral Home, Malad, ID. Due to COVID, masks are highly recommended.