Nibley City’s self guided SPOOKtacular tour is a Halloween treat

Pace and Kaitlin Madsen decorated their yard for this years SPOOKtacular self-guided tour.

NIBLEY – Getting into the spirit of Halloween is a passion for some Nibley City residents as their SPOOKtacular tour is going on again this year from now until Oct. 31. There is a map of the homes for self-guided tours available on Nibley City’s Facebook page.

City officials hope people from around the valley will take advantage of seeing the spooky yards.

Chad Wright, Nibley City’s recreation director, said they canceled their Halloween Carnival last year due to the pandemic and organized a Goosechase Halloween Scavenger Hunt and decorating contest.

“Last year we were excited to have 11 entries for the Halloween Decorating contest which was better than our first Christmas decorating contest,” he said. “This year, to our surprise we have more than double the number of entries.”

The entries will be judged and announced this weekend.

“These people have put a lot of effort into these decorations,” Wright said. “It is pretty impressive to see what they have done.”

Some of the citizens went all out decorating their yards and homes with lights to get folks in the mood for trick or treating next Saturday evening.

“We think people simply enjoyed last year’s SPOOKtacular tour that resulted from the contest entries, and that it sparked some ideas,” Wright said. “Some of our residents clearly decided they could enter this year with their own outdoor, frightfully fun displays.”

Wright said he wanted everyone to take the self-guided tour and see what the residents of Nibley have done.

The city is also holding their BOOnaza Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at Heritage Elementary School. There will be food trucks, games and a family costume contest.

Here are a few of the many decorated homes that are all gussied up for the Goosechase Halloween Scavenger Hunt and decorating contest:

Bone Jovi – Living on a Scare by Pace and Kaitlin Madsen, who have a skeleton rock band that plays for the Donor Party of 4, wait now 3.

Their yard is located at 2209 Clear Creek Road in Nibley.

“We had two skeletons from last year and added more this year,” Pace said. “We buy a skull for the fence every year.”

Ty Crawford built a pirate ship the size of a bus with kegs and treasure chest to boot.

The display includes a ship with mast and cannon in the front yard, animatronic singing skeletons that sing “Yo Ho, Yo Ho, a Pirate’s life for me,” and what appears to be Jack Sparrow.

His yard is located at 3296 S 1500 W in Nibley.

There are more than 25 Halloween inflatables in one residential yard. It would be hard to find that many inflatable displays for any holiday in one yard.

Oakey’s yard is located at 323 W. 3480 S. Nibley

For more information about the contest and the Nibley SPOOKtacular tour (which you should take) go to: http://nibleycity.com/index.php/latest-city-news/663-halloween-decorating-contest-2