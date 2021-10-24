September 12, 1970 – October 21, 2021 (age 51)



Our loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin and friend, Todd Jay Richan, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born on September 12, 1970 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of George William and Merle Claree Poulsen Richan. He attended and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1990. Todd married Stephanie Diane Orner on June 28, 1997 in Tremonton, Utah. Todd had worked at Autoliv in Brigham City, Walmart Distribution Center, and McFarland Ford.

He loved music, it was his life, collecting small model cars, mini game sets, riding bike and always loved fixing small objects. He also enjoyed the history channel and watching scary movies. Todd also loved to barbeque and have cook outs.

Surviving is his wife, Stephanie; one son, Tatlund Jay Richan; his mother, Merle Richan; three siblings, Kevin Richan, Julie Ross, and Joyce Bott.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Richan, Grandparents, Clarence and Pearl Poulsen and three nephews, Brandon Richan, Travis Richan and Adam Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held on Friday, Oct. 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday prior to the services from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Todd’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/todd-richan