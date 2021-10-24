USU soccer punches its ticket to Mountain West soccer tournament with 3-0 win over Wyoming

Photo by Tina Lerohl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – For the second-straight year, Utah State faced Wyoming on Senior Day in the regular season home finale, and for the second-straight year posted a 3-0 victory over the Cowgirls. The game did have one wrinkle, as the contest was moved to Ute Field on the campus of the University of Utah due to poor field conditions in Logan.

The shift didn’t seem the phase the Aggies as graduating senior Kami Warner put her mark on the match early, scoring in the 2nd minute after redirecting a cross from junior forward Sara Taylor into the back of the net. The goal came a mere 67 seconds after kickoff, but proved to be the lone goal during the opening 45 minutes as the Aggies took a 1-0 lead into the half.

Taylor then got in on the scoring act in the second half when sophomore midfielder Alex Day played a perfectly weighted ball to her feet. Taylor then chipped it over Wyoming’s keeper for her team-best-tying sixth goal of the season. The goal also capped a five-point performance during the week for Taylor as she also scored the opening goal in Utah State’s 2-1 victory over Colorado State on Thursday.

The Aggies punctuated their scoring in the 70th minute when Warner played a ball down the wing to sophomore forward HalleKate Munson. Her cross then found the head of senior forward Sammie Murdock and was put into the back of the net. The goal marked Murdock’s sixth goal of the season, tying Taylor and senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo for the team lead. Munson’s assist marked her first of the season as 13 different Aggies have now recorded at least one assist this year.

Utah State finished the game with 16 shots, including eight on goal, as Wyoming (7-10-1, 3-7-0 MW) finished with six shots, including three on goal. The six shots are the second-fewest by an Aggie opponent this season.

Junior keeper Diera Walton made way for graduating senior keeper Rachel Noel in the 76th minute as the duo combined for a shutout, with Walton finishing with two saves and Noel finishing with one.

Noel was one of seven graduating seniors honored before the match, with five of the seven playing in the contest. Cardozo and Warner each started in the midfield, with Cardozo playing in 75 minutes, while Warner played in 61 minutes and recorded the one goal and one assist. Graduating senior Karstyn Peterson started along the back line for the Aggies and played in 77 minutes and logged an assist on Utah State’s opening goal. Graduating senior Marli Niederhauser came on as a reserve and played in 32 minutes and finished second on the team with three shots, including two on goal. Graduating seniors Imelda Williams and Alyssa Ulugalu were unavailable for the match because of injuries.

With the victory, Utah State (12-4-3, 5-3-2 MW) clinched a spot in the Mountain West Tournament, taking place in Boise, Idaho, from Nov. 1-6.

The Aggies will get an early look at the location of the tournament when they close out the regular season at Boise State on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.

