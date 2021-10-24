January 16, 1924 – October 22, 2021 (age 97)

Wilbur Charles Geiger, known as Bud 97, passed away with Congestive Heat Failure on Friday, October 22, 2021, in Preston, Idaho With his family.

He is survived by his four children; Steve Geiger of Forest Lake, PA, Joel (Sue) Geiger of Dania Beach, FL; Janice (Jim) Mitchell of Preston, ID, Joyce (Paul) Stackhouse of Yorktown, VA. 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.

Bud was in the military, serving in the Army/AirForce, and was a WWII Veteran. He was a member of the Grace Fellow Church. He enjoyed football, singing, and his family. He was known for his smile, his warm friendly personality, and his love for his Lord and Savior. He loved sharing his testimony of what Christ did for him on the cross

He will be laid to rest in the Blackfoot Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. A family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.