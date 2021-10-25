3,651 more Utahns contracted coronavirus, three more deaths reported in Bear River Health District

COVID-19

Among the Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) Monday report of 21 new COVID-19 deaths are three northern Utah residents. They include a Cache County woman between 45-64 years of age, a Box Elder County woman between 25-44 years of age and a Box Elder County man, 45-64 years of age.

The updated list of Utah’s 3,149 COVID deaths during the pandemic includes 151 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The weekend total of new coronavirus positive cases averaged 1,217 a day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leaving the new rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 1,482 per day.

A total of 3,651 Utahns contracted the virus the past three days. Friday, 1,673 new cases were reported with 1,250 more Saturday and 728 Sunday. With the new weekend numbers included, the total of coronavirus cases during more than 19 months of the pandemic is 542,531.

As of Monday 525 people are hospitalized with the virus which is five fewer than on Friday. Of those patients 195 are in intensive care, one more than Friday. The Health Department reported 98.7 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are occupied.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 243 new cases since Friday. A total of 30,085 residents of Utah’s three northern Utah counties have contracted the virus. Among those, 28,519 are described as “recovered”. To date, 1,384 have been hospitalized in the district.

As of Monday, 88,169 of the district’s residents are fully vaccinated including 63,690 in Cache County, 23,533 in Box Elder County and 946 in Rich County.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 16.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” is 10.7 percent.

There were 20,920 Utahns vaccinated during the weekend and there are now over 1.74 million statewide who are fully vaccinated, which is over 53 percent of Utah’s total population.

As of Monday 3,413 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 285,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,564 positive cases in Franklin County, 671 in Bear Lake County and 529 in Oneida County.