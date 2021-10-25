Amanda Higley, passed away following complications of Covid-19 on October 24, 2021. She was born on August 28, 1980 in Brigham City, the daughter of John Michael and Sally Hansen Higley.

Mandy attended Box Elder High School, where she participated in many musicals and Mandy loved her choir instructor Claudia Bigler and appreciated the great influence Ms. Bigler was in her life. Mandy graduated from Box Elder in 1998, and later graduated from Stevens-Henager College with an Associates in Medical Specialties.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mandy worked as a teacher’s aide at Promontory School of Expeditionary Learning and Adele C. Young Intermediate school, where she was lovingly referred to as Ms. Mandy. She made many life-long friends with both the faculty and staff and will be dearly missed by all. Mandy was truly looking forward to starting at Weber State University to begin her goal of earning her teaching degree, before her life was cut short by this awful disease.

Mandy loved music, she was a talented vocalists and enjoyed sharing her talent with others. She loved listening to “Journey” and many other musicians. Mandy also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and drawing. She was an avid Facebook user, she loved keeping in touch with friends and family; her daily post will be missed by many. Above all else Mandy loved her children, they enjoyed watching Friends and Grey’s Anatomy together and celebrating Mantua’s Little Valley Days. She was her children’s biggest Cheerleader and loved joining them on their adventures.

Mandy is survived by her children: Annalee Mackelprang, Michael Mackelprang, Tyler Mackelprang and Sulllivan Mackelprang; her parents John and Sally Higley; siblings: Stacy (Ryan) Wilkins, Jacob Higley, Nancy (Daniel) Jackson, Jessica (Troy) Nixon and Thomas (Tiffany) Higley; also survived by her grandma June Neaman and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her grandparents Lee and Carol Hansen, Charles Neaman, Guy Higley, great-grandma Rhonda Mary Higley, uncle Ben Higley, cousins Annalee Christensen, Michael Higley and April Higley.

The family would like to thank Principal Randy Rasmussen all of the ACYI Co-workers and students who brought so much joy to Mandy’s life. They would also like to thank the Critical Care Team at Brigham City Hospital and ICU team at Timpanogos Hospital for all their care.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Brigham City 6th Ward Chapel, 105 Fishburn Drive, Brigham City with a viewing held prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Church.

Mandy will be laid to rest in her favorite city, Mantua, a place that has always held a part of Mandy’s heart.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.