Annual  Mother’s conference back to in-person and online

Dan Truman(3rd from left) and Diamond Rio. From thedailytimes.com

MILLVILLE — The 32nd annual Family Conference sponsored by American Mothers of Utah will be different from last year’s all on-line meeting. It will be back to an in-person event in addition to being offered on-line.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, past-president Diane Weese said the conference is for the entire family.

“It’s going to be a great program featuring some of our…I guess you would call them hometown heroes. We have Dan Truman, who is the pianist from the Nashville Tribute Band, he also plays for Diamond Rio,” she said.

Weese said that he and his wife live in Providence, so he can be included as a hometown hero.

The conference is free and will be held November 3rd at 7p.m. at Ridgeline High School in Millville, featuring the theme “Bring Us Home”. She talked about the idea behind this year’s theme.

“I thought about when I was teaching pre-school years ago, there was a little boy that was very hesitant to come to school. His mother would bring him in and he’d cry, one day she wrote a note and said ‘I will pick up Jordan’, and left it with us on the counter. (We)told him that it says in writing ‘I will pick you up’ because he so badly wanted to go home.”

Weese said she thought about how much home means or even a place that feels like home. For more information, visit utahmothers.org.