Colleen Snow Anderson Burr Mortensen passed away October 23, 2021 at Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City, UT. She was born June 9, 1931 in Brigham City to Robert Knox and Mildred Emma Michaelis Snow. She married Nathan Hans Anderson in the Logan Temple in 1951 and to this union they were blessed with her daughter Carla. He passed away a year later. She married Richard Burr in 1955 in the Logan Temple and to this union they were blessed with her son Fred. Richard passed away in 1984. She married Vear Mortensen in Brigham City and he passed away in 2018.

Colleen grew up in Brigham City and attended Central Elementary, Box Elder Junior High and Box Elder High Schools. She went on to attend St. Benedicts School of Nursing in Salt Lake City. She has been a resident of Brigham City most of her life except a 25 year stay in St. George.

She worked as a Medical Assistant at the Brigham City Medical Clinic for 40 years. She served many Doctors and Patients with lots of care. She was a President of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and President of her Medical Association.

Colleen is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Young Women’s President and many other callings. She was an Ordinance Worker in the St. George Temple.

Colleen enjoyed quilting, embroidery and cross stitch. She was very accomplished in her handiwork and gave many of her creations as gifts to others. She loved going on walks, reading, and word scramble puzzle books. She was very social and loved people and treated them like family. She was a kind hearted and caring soul and remembered everyone on special occasions and on birthdays.

She is survived by her children: Carla Milburn and Fred Richard Burr (Deborah Marie) and brother: Max Lorenzo Snow (Linda); 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren She was blessed with many step grandchildren from her marriage to Vear.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 husbands and 13 siblings.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Maple Springs and Bristol Hospice for the care given to Colleen.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 prior to the services.

Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery.

