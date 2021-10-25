Dozens of local athletes honored as 2021 Academic All-State for Fall sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Dozens of student athletes from throughout Northern Utah were recognized recently by the Utah High School Activities Association for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom. The fall Academic All-State honors were announced for students participating in Boys Golf, Girls Tennis, Boys and Girls Cross Country, Volleyball, Girls Soccer and Football.
“Since 1927, the UHSAA has led the development of education-based interscholastic athletic and fine arts activities that help students succeed in their lives,” said UHSAA Executive Director Robert C. Cuff in a statement. “The belief is these activities are an essential part of the high school experience and go a long way to improving academic performance and producing better citizens.
“For over 25 years the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency.”
To be recognized as an Academic All-State student athlete, parents or students must register their high school GPA, ACT/SAT score, and submit a nomination form. Schools then confirm the student-athlete is a varsity contributor, confirm the GPA and ACT/SAT score, verify the student is a senior, and upload a current transcript prior to submitting the nomination to the UHSAA by a specified deadline.
“With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities,” Cuff added, “this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.”
The following athletes in their respective sports have been recognized for fall sports/activities:
Boys Golf
Justice Ballingham – Green Canyon
Samuel Walker – Green Canyon
Kobe Larsen – Logan
Matthew Anderson – Logan
Tyler Anderson – Logan
Chandler Luthi – Sky View
Brevin Blacker – Box Elder
Girls Tennis
Kali Stokes – Box Elder
Katelyn Bennett – Box Elder
Neisha Christensen – Box Elder
Erika Olsen – Bear River
Jesse Carlson – Bear River
Kylee Stevens – Bear River
Nancy Smith – Bear River
Alice Wilkinson – Green Canyon
Ashley Randall – Mountain Crest
Alicia Smith – Ridgeline
Claire Anderson – Ridgeline
Kaitlyn Horsburgh – Ridgeline
Emily Ryan – Sky View
Gracie Davis – Sky View
Kaiya Christiansen – Sky View
Rachel Chipman – Sky View
Girls Cross Country
Amy Hiatt – Box Elder
Mikayla Reeder – Box Elder
Isabella Murphy – Bear River
Shylee Kofoed – Bear River
Kaylee Allen – Green Canyon
Ashlyn Harris – Mountain Crest
Marissa Hancock – Mountain Crest
Anna Oborn – Ridgeline
Emma Turpin – Ridgeline
Gabrielle Philips – Ridgeline
Kallie Lund – Ridgeline
Kaylee Grigg – Sky View
Boys Cross Country
Braxton Cummins – Box Elder
Gabriel Woodland – Box Elder
Franklin Rees – Bear River
Kael Kowallis – Bear River
Will Rhodes – Bear River
Bryson Ashment – Green Canyon
Dylan Chambers – Green Canyon
Gary Merrill – Green Canyon
Isaac Hansen – Green Canyon
Jeffrey Koch – Green Canyon
Jonathan Cowley – Green Canyon
Tanner Nash – Green Canyon
Bridger Winward – Mountain Crest
Mason Stott – Mountain Crest
Alex Winn – Ridgeline
Brennan Robison – Ridgeline
Grant Simon – Ridgeline
Peter Grunig – Ridgeline
Dylan Mortensen – Sky View
Rome Greenmun – Sky View
Ryan Leifson – Rich
Volleyball
Ashlyn Reeder – Box Elder
Emery Knight – Box Elder
Kennadee Vaughn – Box Elder
Libbie Judd – Box Elder
Tegan Mecham – Box Elder
Brooklyn Monson – Green Canyon
Brinlie Crosbie – Ridgeline
Gracee Putnam – Ridgeline
Malynn Ewer – Ridgeline
Abigail Doxey – Sky View
KaitLynn May – Sky View
Kelsey Spackman – Sky View
Ambria Lutz – Rich
Girls Soccer
Alonna Jones – Box Elder
Kylie Nelson – Bear River
Rylee Towne – Bear River
Elizabeth Seeley – Green Canyon
Emma DeBerard – Green Canyon
Lydia Edwards – Green Canyon
Talia Winder – Green Canyon
Ali Myers – Mountain Crest
Baylie Baldwin – Mountain Crest
Sadie Coggins – Mountain Crest
Carly Eubanks – Ridgeline
Kaitlyn Banner – Ridgeline
Reese Heninger – Ridgeline
Annika McCulloch – Sky View
Hannah Womack – Sky View
Jada Westover – Sky View
Football
Carson Pond – Bear River
Tanner Tye – Green Canyon
Aaron Franckowiak – Logan
Payton Cox – Logan
Daxton Page – Mountain Crest
Terrell Lee – Mountain Crest
Indiana Judd – Ridgeline
Davis Hall – Sky View
Kasen Erickson – Sky View
Eli Brooks – Rich
Riley Carrillo – Rich
The annual award is presented by UHSAA and Deseret News.