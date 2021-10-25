Dozens of local athletes honored as 2021 Academic All-State for Fall sports

Photo by Clint Allen

SALT LAKE CITY – Dozens of student athletes from throughout Northern Utah were recognized recently by the Utah High School Activities Association for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom. The fall Academic All-State honors were announced for students participating in Boys Golf, Girls Tennis, Boys and Girls Cross Country, Volleyball, Girls Soccer and Football.

“Since 1927, the UHSAA has led the development of education-based interscholastic athletic and fine arts activities that help students succeed in their lives,” said UHSAA Executive Director Robert C. Cuff in a statement. “The belief is these activities are an essential part of the high school experience and go a long way to improving academic performance and producing better citizens.

“For over 25 years the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency.”

To be recognized as an Academic All-State student athlete, parents or students must register their high school GPA, ACT/SAT score, and submit a nomination form. Schools then confirm the student-athlete is a varsity contributor, confirm the GPA and ACT/SAT score, verify the student is a senior, and upload a current transcript prior to submitting the nomination to the UHSAA by a specified deadline.

“With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities,” Cuff added, “this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.”

The following athletes in their respective sports have been recognized for fall sports/activities:

Boys Golf

Justice Ballingham – Green Canyon

Samuel Walker – Green Canyon

Kobe Larsen – Logan

Matthew Anderson – Logan

Tyler Anderson – Logan

Chandler Luthi – Sky View

Brevin Blacker – Box Elder

Girls Tennis

Kali Stokes – Box Elder

Katelyn Bennett – Box Elder

Neisha Christensen – Box Elder

Erika Olsen – Bear River

Jesse Carlson – Bear River

Kylee Stevens – Bear River

Nancy Smith – Bear River

Alice Wilkinson – Green Canyon

Ashley Randall – Mountain Crest

Alicia Smith – Ridgeline

Claire Anderson – Ridgeline

Kaitlyn Horsburgh – Ridgeline

Emily Ryan – Sky View

Gracie Davis – Sky View

Kaiya Christiansen – Sky View

Rachel Chipman – Sky View

Girls Cross Country

Amy Hiatt – Box Elder

Mikayla Reeder – Box Elder

Isabella Murphy – Bear River

Shylee Kofoed – Bear River

Kaylee Allen – Green Canyon

Ashlyn Harris – Mountain Crest

Marissa Hancock – Mountain Crest

Anna Oborn – Ridgeline

Emma Turpin – Ridgeline

Gabrielle Philips – Ridgeline

Kallie Lund – Ridgeline

Kaylee Grigg – Sky View

Boys Cross Country

Braxton Cummins – Box Elder

Gabriel Woodland – Box Elder

Franklin Rees – Bear River

Kael Kowallis – Bear River

Will Rhodes – Bear River

Bryson Ashment – Green Canyon

Dylan Chambers – Green Canyon

Gary Merrill – Green Canyon

Isaac Hansen – Green Canyon

Jeffrey Koch – Green Canyon

Jonathan Cowley – Green Canyon

Tanner Nash – Green Canyon

Bridger Winward – Mountain Crest

Mason Stott – Mountain Crest

Alex Winn – Ridgeline

Brennan Robison – Ridgeline

Grant Simon – Ridgeline

Peter Grunig – Ridgeline

Dylan Mortensen – Sky View

Rome Greenmun – Sky View

Ryan Leifson – Rich

Volleyball

Ashlyn Reeder – Box Elder

Emery Knight – Box Elder

Kennadee Vaughn – Box Elder

Libbie Judd – Box Elder

Tegan Mecham – Box Elder

Brooklyn Monson – Green Canyon

Brinlie Crosbie – Ridgeline

Gracee Putnam – Ridgeline

Malynn Ewer – Ridgeline

Abigail Doxey – Sky View

KaitLynn May – Sky View

Kelsey Spackman – Sky View

Ambria Lutz – Rich

Girls Soccer

Alonna Jones – Box Elder

Kylie Nelson – Bear River

Rylee Towne – Bear River

Elizabeth Seeley – Green Canyon

Emma DeBerard – Green Canyon

Lydia Edwards – Green Canyon

Talia Winder – Green Canyon

Ali Myers – Mountain Crest

Baylie Baldwin – Mountain Crest

Sadie Coggins – Mountain Crest

Carly Eubanks – Ridgeline

Kaitlyn Banner – Ridgeline

Reese Heninger – Ridgeline

Annika McCulloch – Sky View

Hannah Womack – Sky View

Jada Westover – Sky View

Football

Carson Pond – Bear River

Tanner Tye – Green Canyon

Aaron Franckowiak – Logan

Payton Cox – Logan

Daxton Page – Mountain Crest

Terrell Lee – Mountain Crest

Indiana Judd – Ridgeline

Davis Hall – Sky View

Kasen Erickson – Sky View

Eli Brooks – Rich

Riley Carrillo – Rich

The annual award is presented by UHSAA and Deseret News.