Hyrum man pleads guilty to charges from April domestic dispute

Booking photo for Joshua E. Johns (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Hyrum man has confessed to multiple domestic violence charges relating to an incident that occurred in April 2021. Joshua E. Johns accepted a plea deal to lesser charges and will remain in the Cache County Jail until sentencing in December.

Johns participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to assault, attempted burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, all third-degree felonies; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

On April 22, Logan City police officers responded to a domestic dispute, after two complainants reported hearing a woman screaming for help. One of the witnesses reported seeing Johns force himself into the residence. He took the woman and dragged her outside. He then grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a vehicle. As it was leaving, the victim was heard screaming “stop.”

Officers were able to locate the vehicle later and initiated a high risk traffic stop. Both Johns and the victim were safely taken into custody.

The woman told police, she and Johns got into a verbal dispute. However, she denied being assaulted, claiming “it was all a game and Johns was tickling her instead of grabbing her.”

Officers reported the woman had bruising above her right eye. There was also an active protective order in place between the two individuals.

Police obtained a warrant to search the vehicle. Inside they located a red straw containing a white substance.

During Monday’s hearing, Johns said he was pleading guilty to the charges, “more or less.” He told the court he didn’t choke the victim, claiming there was no marks on her.

Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway explained that as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining charges against Johns.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck accepted Johns’ plea deal and cancelled a November trial that had been scheduled previously. She scheduled sentencing for Dec. 6.

According to court records, Johns has multiple pending cases for protective order violations, drug possession and other crimes. He was sentenced to jail earlier this year after pleading guilty striking the same woman with his car. He could face up to life in prison if convicted on the new charges.

