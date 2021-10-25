May 11, 1962 – October 20, 2021 (age 59)

Ricardo Jose Murillo, 58 passed away in Logan on October 20, 2021. He was born in Santa Maria, California on May 11, 1962.

He attended San Marcos High School and studied at USC (Trojans). He made great salsa, loved the great outdoors and the mountains. He was fun, hardworking, and loved to be a good host. He loved his kids, the Seahawks and working for the US Forest Service.

He was happiest when he was wildland firefighting. He was a firefighter for over 20 years and worked for Unified Fire, Great Basin Fire, the US Forest Service and other private fire agencies.

He is survived by his sons Antonio Murillo and Jayson R. Murillo. His granddaughter Makenzie Murillo and his sisters Delfina Murillo and Alice Murillo.

A viewing will be held at 9:30 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah.