Saia Hola

Written by Obituaries
October 25, 2021

January 12, 1964 – October 22, 2021 (age 57)

Saia Hola passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 following a massive stroke related to Stage 4 metastatic cancer. He was loved and will be missed by many.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the North Logan Green Canyon Stake Center (1850 North 400 East, North Logan).

Viewings will take place on Thursday evening from 6:30-8:30 pm at White Pine Funeral Services (753 South 100 East, Logan) and Friday morning from 9:00-10:30 am at church prior to services.

If you are not feeling well, have a runny nose, or cough, please attend virtually. For those who would like to live stream the service, please use the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82403304425?pwd=Tzc3SjlJ…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

