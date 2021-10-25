Smithfield man and former student-teacher sentenced to jail for sharing child pornography

Booking photo for Kaden J. Strong (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Smithfield man and former student-teacher has been sentenced to jail for sharing child pornography over the internet. Kaden J. Strong apologized for what he had done before being ordered to serve 105 days behind bars.

Strong was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Strong was arrested in April after Logan City police officers received a cyber-tip. It explained how he had been using a popular messaging app to download and share illegal material. The files were of children between 11-17-years old. The preteens were all nude and engaging in sex acts.

Investigators tracked the child porn to an IP address in Smithfield where Strong lived. They served a warrant to the apartment and questioned Strong. He told officers police, it was a “stupid mistake on his part.”

Investigators report that the material Strong shared was not of local children.

At the time of Strong’s arrest, Intech Collegiate Academy Principle Jason Stanger confirmed Strong was previously a mathematics student-teacher, assisting full-time math teachers and was never employed by the school. He ended student teaching before his arrest was reported to school administrators.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Ronald Yengich asked the court for a lighter sentence, stating Strong was treatable and not a risk to society. He claimed his client had been upfront and honest about his addiction to pornography.

Strong spoke briefly, expressing remorse for what he did. He apologized for his actions and expressed hope that he could continue supporting his family.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told Strong, his actions have fueled an industry that is victimizing children in the most horrific ways. She hoped he would continue to get help.

Strong was ordered to report to jail by Nov. 1. While incarcerated, he will be allowed work and counseling release. Once released, he will be on probation for 48 months and placed on the sex-offender registry. In addition, he is prohibited from having any access to the internet without adult supervision.

