Head-on crash in Logan Canyon kills one and injures two others

LOGAN — Law enforcement and emergency crews are responding to a reported fatal head-on crash in Logan Canyon, US/89. The accident was reported just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, around mile post 489 near the state sheds.

According to emergency radio traffic, the crash involved two vehicles, a car with two female passengers (a mother and three-year-old child), and a truck with a male occupant.

First crews arriving on the scene confirmed the mother died of head injuries. She is reportedly from Rich County.

The child was conscious, alert and breathing. She had minor injuries and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance.

The male driver of the truck was also reporting minor injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers have closed Logan Canyon to all through traffic while they investigate and clear the crash. Motorists are being detoured through Emigration Canyon, State Road 36 during the closure.

A medical helicopter was initially requested. It was later called off when the woman’s injuries were determined fatal.

Crews reported roads were icy and snow-covered at the time of the crash.

