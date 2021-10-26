Isabel Marie Griffin Spence

November 8, 1967 – August 16, 2021 (age 53)

Born in Fontana, CA to Edward James Griffin and Mary Esther Munoz. Isabel, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, auntie, and baby sister, passed away at age 53 at Logan Regional Hospital after battling pneumonia and covid-19 on August 16th. She grew up in Fontana, CA with 4 older siblings Diane, Jim, Margaret, and Bud. She moved to Logan, UT when she turned 18. She had 3 little kids, Brittany, Melissa, and Leo when she met the love of her life Chris Spence. They got married in April 1992. Together, they had a son, Julian. She was a great wife and mother.

Isabel aka Belle was always an outgoing person who made friends easily. She had so much love to give and taught her children to be the same way. She loved her 4 kids and absolutely adored her 7 grandchildren. She was incredibly smart and loved to cook. She was fascinated by law/crime and anything medical related. She was a proud mom/gramma gramma/bee bee and will be missed dearly.

Isabel is preceded in death by Edward James Griffin (father), Carol Dean Henderson (dad), Mary Esther Henderson (mother), Diane Griffin (sister), Bud Griffin (brother), and Brittany Santana (daughter).

She is survived by Chris Spence, Melissa Santana (Nicholas), Leonel Santana (Heidi), Julian Spence, her grandchildren Doninick, Kamron, Riot, Keidis, Kodie, Kayla, and IzzieMae, her siblings James Griffin (Mary), Margaret Griffin and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Nelson Funeral Home 162 E 400 N in Logan, UT on November 5th at 2:00pm. Please wear your Sunday best (football jerseys or t-shirts).