Rulon Lorenzo Olsen

September 11, 1922 – October 25, 2021 (age 99)
Rulon had a happy childhood growing up on the farm. He enjoyed playing softball, playing on different teams. He was on the Logan Stake team and went to the all church tournament in Salt Lake City. He loved to sing and was told by people that he had a beautiful voice. He would milk cows and sing the whole time.
He met his sweetheart Vera Westover in the Logan hospital when she was a nurse. They were married November 5, 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Rulon and Vera served an LDS mission together in Hawaii (1952 – 1954). They are blessed with wonderful children: Thelma Keller (Gregg), Conley Olsen (Varsi), and Leroy Sandoval (Nancy); 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren, who are loved dearly and have brought great joy.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 1st at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, beginning at 11am with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30am.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84713137008?pwd=MFJscTBTZk1ka2ZRVGVJWjBVaGZPZz09
Password: Olsen
In lieu of flowers please share a memory of Mike online via the mortuary’s website.