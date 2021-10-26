September 11, 1922 – October 25, 2021 (age 99)

Rulon Lorenzo Olsen (AKA Mike) was born September 11, 1922 to David L. And Marion Nelson Olsen in College Ward, Utah. He was born in a one room log home, with an attic and a little room on the side. He was the third child of seven children. He graduated from South Cache High School and attended Utah State University.

Rulon had a happy childhood growing up on the farm. He enjoyed playing softball, playing on different teams. He was on the Logan Stake team and went to the all church tournament in Salt Lake City. He loved to sing and was told by people that he had a beautiful voice. He would milk cows and sing the whole time.

He met his sweetheart Vera Westover in the Logan hospital when she was a nurse. They were married November 5, 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Rulon and Vera served an LDS mission together in Hawaii (1952 – 1954). They are blessed with wonderful children: Thelma Keller (Gregg), Conley Olsen (Varsi), and Leroy Sandoval (Nancy); 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren, who are loved dearly and have brought great joy.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 1st at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, beginning at 11am with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30am.