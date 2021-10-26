UDOH reports two more COVID deaths of Box Elder County residents

With the deaths of two more northern Utah residents among 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) said the state’s number of coronavirus fatalities since the start of the pandemic is approaching 3,200.

Two Box Elder County men died from COVID-19 since Monday, both between 65 and 84 years of age and both were hospitalized at the time of death. The virus has now claimed 153 lives of residents of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

With 1,614 new positive cases since Monday UDOH said there have been 544,145 positive cases in Utah the last 19 months.

Totals from the Bear River Health Department indicate 123 new COVID cases were detected in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.The district’s total case count grew to 30,208. There are now 28,569 people in the district considered to be “recovered”.

Currently 88,305 people in northern Utah’s three northern counties are fully vaccinated, which accounts for 59 percent of all district residents. That includes 62 percent of Cache County residents, 53 percent in Box Elder County and 47 percent in Rich County. More than 185,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The state reported Tuesday that 1,744,521 Utahns are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 524 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, six fewer than Monday and 198 are in intensive care units, four more than reported Monday. Over the course of the pandemic 23,778 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus. That includes 1,392 in the Bear River Health District.

Over 3.67 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and more than 6.6 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 7,728 people tested since Monday and 15,977 total tests were administered during that time.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,520 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.8 percent while the percent positivity of “tests over tests” stands at 11 percent.

The Tuesday Idaho update shows 3,428 COVID deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 286,335. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,568 positive cases in Franklin County, 673 in Bear Lake County and 532 in Oneida County.