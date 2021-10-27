Boot camp aims to meet the needs of growing tech job opportunities

Fullstackacademy.com

LOGAN — An announcement recently from Utah State University on a very unique partnership with an organization called Fullstack, offering an opportunity not just for students on campus but for the community at large for tech-focused training academies and boot camps.

Last week on KVNU’s For the People program, Mogan Subramaniam, president of Fullstack Academy, was our guest.

He said this partnership comes at the right time with the increasing technical demand.

“This is really big and we are very excited about this partnership. Essentially there is a massive shift towards the tech economy. There is a massive demand for training amongst people who are curious about tech, or are absolutely sure….that’s where they want their future to be. And then there’s a massive demand among employers right now especially as we’re coming out of a recession,” he explained.

Subramaniam said the academy grew out of a dire need for tech talent.

“Fullstack Academy has been around for almost a decade and we started out in New York City. And we came about because we were struggling to find enough good high-quality software engineers. There simply wasn’t a sufficient supply of tech talent, and we felt that it shouldn’t be this hard. So we were one of the original coding boot camps. And when we started out it was just coding.”

He said their students were basically working adults, people in their 20’s to 50’s who had hit a point where they realized that is where they wanted to be, in tech, they wanted to be software developers.

Subramaniam said they were trying to learn on their own but they needed high-quality guided instruction that is now offered by Fullstack Academy.

The tech boot camps begin in 2022, those interested can get more information at FullstackAcademy.com.