Bradford Lynn Curry Jr. passed away at home in Brigham City, Utah on October 24, 2021. He was born August 30,1968 to Bradford Lynn Curry and Carol Harword in Crescent City, California. During his lifetime he lived in California, Michigan, Washington and Arizona. Eventually settling in Utah.

He was employed as a forestry worker in Washington and a production associate at Storm Products in Brigham City, Utah.

Bradford loved reading and coloring and always made time to play with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing bass in his band, Fried Arm, with his bandmates Josh Smith and Todd Saline. In his younger years he enjoyed riding bikes and hiking with his brother William.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a great big heart. He was a hard worker who provided for the family he loved. He would often embrace those he cared for with the very best hugs. His grandchildren enjoyed the time he spent with them and even put up with all of his teasing.

Bradford is survived by his wife, Stacey, his step children Shylah (Colton) Sanchez, and Lacey (Nick Anderson) Crocker, his brother William (Kristen) Curry; his father and mother-in-law Charles and Wendy Driggers, step brothers and sisters: Charles (Melinda) Driggers Jr. Derek Brown, Brandee Driggers, Cory Mangle and Shannon Phillips and his nephew Braxton Phillips and 8 grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. prior to the services.

Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.