September 4, 1949 – October 24, 2021 (age 72)



Eldon Waldorf Morse, 72 passed away October 24,2021 in Boise, Idaho. Eldon was born September 4, 1949 at Cottage Hospital in Burley, Idaho. The family was at the time in Albion where there was no hospital so they drove to Burley.

My childhood was, in my opinion, as good as it gets with the loving parents and supportive siblings. The schools Campus Elementary, East Jr. High and Boise High all had excellent teachers. I was encouraged by mother and my sister to play cello which I did in 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th grades and loved it. My brothers encouraged me to participate in many sports all through high school. Being the youngest of four children, I had the advantage of great role models from my sister and brothers. We grew up two blocks from Boise State University, the Boise River, and in a well cared for neighborhood by people who had built the homes about the turn of the century and took loving care of the properties.

Sarah Evans Moore was my paternal grandmother and the only grandparent I met. I remember her being a true artist as a homemaker and cook. Her pantry at her home was a wonderland for a child. Her canned pears I still remember- they were so good. She had a huge “majestic” wood stove in her kitchen and a hand water pump at the sink. I recall going to her home with a big glass oval on the front door. She wore ankle length full dresses with a pressed apron. She would greet me with hugs and kisses and say, “Bless your heart”.

I lived in New Orleans and worked for the city parks and parkway department and was foreman of a ten man crew. I also worked for Delgado College where I studied horticultural sciences for two years and helped build the new greenhouses for the horticultural school. I lived on Anna Maron Island near Sarasota, Florida and worked for Long Boat Key Golf and Tennis Resort on Long Boat Key. I lived at Oklawaha, Florida outside Ocala, Florida on an eight by five mile spring lake called Lake Wiex. The Lake was part of the famous Frosoda aquifer as so clear you could see underwater for an amazing distance. I lived in Charleston, South Carolina and worked on Marsh Point Golf Course, one of six world class courses at Kiawah Island. I also lived in Ketchum, Idaho and worked for Bog Wood Golf Course.

I’m currently Water master for South Boise Water Company in Boise. We supply water from the Boise River to B.S.U., Spring Meadows, River Run, other developments, some city parks and over two hundred individual property owners. The water right dates to 1865 and was the third granted in Boise Valley. The water flows through Loggers Creek and the Mill Ditch which over one hundred years ago was used to float logs to Rossi Righdenbough Saw Mill which sat where the B.S.U. tennis complex and soccer fields are now located just below Protest Hill Road.

He is survived by his three sons Eldon Jonathon Pittenger, Justin Wilson and Dana Clark.

