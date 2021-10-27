March 4, 1955 – October 26, 2021 (age 66)



Joseph “Joe” Eugene Westerdahl was born March 4, 1955 to Ruth and Joe Westerdahl in Chicago, Illinois. He peacefully passed away at Ogden Regional Medical Center surrounded by his daughter and heroic healthcare workers on October 26, 2021 due to COVID-19.

Joe grew up in Chicago, Illinois where he graduated from Amundsen High School in 1973. He went on to work for his father at a small food distribution company. He moved to Utah in 1977 and lived in Brigham City, or “Green Acres” as he called it, for the last 30 years.

In 1984, Joe married Amy Ashley and together they had one child, Angela Marie. They divorced in 1986. In 2002, he formed a union with the love of his life, Jackie Vail. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Through most of his life he suffered from serious medical issues, but did so with grace and without complaint. He fought his challenges courageously with the strength of his faith in God and the love from his daughter, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends.

His hobbies included listening to Rock and Roll music at the highest volume setting, reading the Bible, chess, telling stories from his life in Chicago, and making new friends. Anyone who met Joe instantly had a place in his heart. He loved fiercely and was fiercely loved.

He is survived by his daughter Angela Lang (Patrick), granddaughter Aspen Kula (10), granddaughter Vera Lang (2), grandson Walter Lang (8 months), sister Phyllis (John) Sucher, sister Kathleen Vito, sister Mary (Joe) Kirkpatrick, and many beloved nephews and nieces of multiple generations. He is also survived by his closest friends Penny Young and Susan McKnight.

He is preceded in death by his sweetheart Jackie Vail, mother Ruth Westerdahl, Father Joe Westerdahl, sister Ruth Ann (Tom) Patton, brother-in-law Frank Vito, nephew Tony Vito, and niece Teri Patton.

Click this link to view additional details about Joseph’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/joseph-eugene-westerdahl

A virtual Celebration of Life in Joe’s honor will be streaming October 30 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Kidney Fund or National Alliance on Mental Illness. See the “Remember” page in the link on Gillies Funeral Chapel Webpage.

Topic: Celebration of Life Joe Westerdahl

Time: Oct 30, 2021 01:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985819217

Meeting ID: 819 8581 9217

https://donate.nami.org/give/197406/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=globalNav&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=DonationTracking&c_src=WEBDG

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.