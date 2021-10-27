Layton man arrested and charged with allegedly sexually abusing 4 Logan kids

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Layton man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually abusing four Logan children seven years ago. Sir Anthony Dwayne Mure was booked briefly into the Cache County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said officers began investigating Mure after the mother of the alleged victims contacted law enforcement. She claimed the suspect had been grooming her children. He allegedly showed them pornography and also exposed himself to them. The children also described him inappropriately touching them over their clothing.

Jensen said the crimes allegedly occurred while Mure was in a relationship with the alleged victim’s mother. As the investigation continued, the suspect hired a lawyer and refused to cooperate with officers.

Mure was arraigned in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony; and two counts of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Mure’s defense attorney said they had gathered all of the evidence in the case. They asked for 30 days to review police reports.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Mure to appear again in court Nov. 24. He ordered him to have no contact with minors except for his direct children.

Mure didn’t speak during Monday’s arraignment. He is currently out of jail and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

