Logan municipal candidates file campaign disclosures

Under Utah law, candidates in Logan's upcoming municipal election were required to file campaign disclosure forms on Tuesday.

LOGAN – With the Logan municipal election less than a week away, the campaign coffers of some local candidates are running low.

Mandatory financial disclosure reports were due Oct. 26 from mayoral candidates Holly Daines and Dee Jones as well as city council hopefuls Amy Z. Anderson, Keegan Garrity and Ernesto López.

Those reports indicate that Jones’ campaign is running in the red, while Daines has less than $100 in her accounts.

In the city council race, candidates Anderson and Garrity are sitting pretty financially, while López has less than $100 to work with.

Under Utah election laws, candidates for municipal posts are required to report campaign contributions and expenditures one week before scheduled voting on Nov. 2 and a final report one month after the election.

The disclosures filed by Logan’s incumbent mayor on Tuesday reported that Daines is self-financing her campaign to the tune of $6,900.

She also reported expenditures of about $6,825.

As is typical in non-partisan municipal elections, the bulk of Daines’ spending went to printing of campaign materials and traditional print/radio advertising.

Her challenger, local businessman Jones, meanwhile reported contributions totaling $5,745 against expenditures of $8,745 for multimedia design, printing and advertising.

In the hotly contested city council race, Garrity leads the pack in both fundraising and spending.

His disclosure form lists more than 40 personal contributions totaling about $8,515, with typical campaign expenditures at $5,110.

Incumbent council member Anderson’s campaign is also flush, with about $4,210 in contributions against only $2,277 in expenditures.

The López campaign reported more than 80 contributions totaling $6,599 with typical expenditures totaling $6,505.

Anderson, Garrity and López will compete for two at-large seats on the Logan City Council in the upcoming municipal election.

Anderson was elected to the city council in 2017, emerging successfully from a crowded field of 10 candidates.

López joined the Logan City Council in October 2020, after being selected to serve out the unexpired term of former council member Jess Bradfield.

Garrity is a community activist whose public service experience includes co-chairing the Woodruff council and representing that neighborhood on the city’s ad hoc Voter District Subcommittee.