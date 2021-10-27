Possible plea deal coming for Providence woman charged with allegedly defrauding local business

LOGAN — A 40-year-old Providence woman accused of forging checks from an employer for almost a year is reportedly working out a plea deal with prosecutors. Jennifer C. Larsen was booked into the Cache County Jail in February, before being released on bail.

Larsen participated in a virtual hearing in court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with her attorney. She was previously charged with one count of theft, a second-degree felony; eight counts of forgery and two counts of computer crimes, all third-degree felonies; along with two misdemeanors for computer crimes and unlawful use of a financial card. The crimes occurred during a 10-month period in 2020.

Prosecutors claim Larsen stole more than $5,000 from her employer. She allegedly took multiple checks from the company and forged them to herself while managing the business’ payroll.

It’s also alleged Larsen delisted company property for sale online and deleted internet accounts, causing the company’s internet history to be permanently lost, causing a substantial reduction in company sales.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, defense attorney Robert Gutke said they had worked out a possible plea agreement in the case. As part of the conditions, Larsen will be screened for acceptance in the Mental Health Court, a judge supervised program where participants undergo treatment and must comply with medication prescriptions

Judge Brian Cannell said he would be willing to transfer the case to Mental Health Court, where it will be determined by the court’s board whether or not Larsen is admitted into the program. He ordered her to appear again in court Nov. 3.

Larsen didn’t speak during the brief hearing. She still could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

