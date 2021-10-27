UHP troopers release identity of woman killed in Logan Canyon crash

Todd and Brekel Kanno (Courtesy: Facebook)

LOGAN — Law enforcement have released the identity of the 29-year-old Garden City woman who died Tuesday morning in a car crash in Logan Canyon, US-89. Brekel Lindauer Kanno was driving a white Dodge Caravan toward Bear Lake, when the vehicle lost control and spun into the path of a westbound Ford F-350 pickup truck.

Early Wednesday morning, Kanno’s husband, Todd Kanno posted on Facebook that he couldn’t believe his wife of 11 years was really gone. He thanked her for being the best mother and wife he could have asked for.

Friends and family echoed similar thoughts, posting that Kanno was a phenomenal person inside and out. Others described her as kind, impactful, and a beautiful woman in all ways.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick said Tuesday’s crash occurred about 8 a.m. around milepost 489, near the UDOT state sheds. Despite wearing a seat belt, Kanno sustained fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was reportedly headed to work in Rich County.

The crash was originally reported as a head-on collision. Later, troopers determined the truck collided with the front passenger side of the Caravan.

Kanno’s 4-year-old daughter was a passenger inside the van when the crash occurred. She was seated directly behind her mother, buckled in a car seat, which UHP troopers believe saved her life. Paramedics transported her to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance, with non-life-threatening injuries.

In his social media post, Todd said his daughter was recovering and expected to be released from the hospital. He expressed gratitude to the people who stopped and helped take care of her.

The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the impact of the collision.

Kendrick said roads were icy and snow-covered in the canyon at the time. Troopers are investigating several possible factors in the crash, including weather conditions and speed.

Kanno was the mother of four children, three boys and the girl. She attended Box Elder High School.

Funeral services are still being finalized.

will@cvradio.com