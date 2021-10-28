Brekel Kaloni Kanno, age 29, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, due to an automobile accident. Brekel married Todd Kanno on October 22, 2010, in the Bountiful, Utah, temple. Brekel and Todd have 4 beautiful children, Tadashi (9), Treydon (6), Booker (5) and Breklynn (4). As Brekel would describe the kids. Tadashi is a mini dad, way too sarcastic for his own good. Treydon has the sweetest heart, and wants to help everyone. Booker is loud, but when he smiles his eyes twinkle and it lights up the room (just like Brekel). Breklynn is our little princess and brings joy and happiness to us all.

Brekel was born to Jim and Wendy Lindauer June 4, 1992, in Brigham City. She was raised in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School in 2010. She met the love of her life, Todd, shortly after graduation while working at South Fork Hardware. Once Todd got the courage to ask her out, it took only 9 days before they were engaged.

Brekel loved everyone and everyone loved her. She was a light for everyone around her and made everyone’s lives better simply by being around them. Brekel was the 4th child in a family of 8 and has a twin sister Breann. Family was everything to her and between the Kanno’s and the Lindauer’s she had a very large family. She even treated the adopted family members as family and made them feel welcome and loved. She loved to play soccer with her sisters, both competitively and in high school. She fell in love with playing slow pitch softball with Todd, family and friends. She had the voice of an angel and loved to sing, especially Disney songs with her kids in the car.

Brekel was preceded in death by Grandma, Mary K Lindauer.

Brekel is survived by her husband Todd, three sons: Tadashi, Treydon, Booker and their daughter Breklynn; parents: Jim and Wendy Lindauer; siblings: Brandi Noyce, Broc Lindauer, Breann Hymas, Brooke Jenkins, Brogan Lindauer, Bridger Lindauer and Brody Lindauer; Grandparents: Wendell & Linda Cutler and Fred Lindauer. As well as Todd’s parents: Larry & Peggy Kanno, his siblings and many nieces and nephews on both sides.

An account has been set up at America First Credit Union, The Brekel Kanno Memorial Fund.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Honeyville LDS Church, 2620 W 6980 N, Honeyville, UT.

Viewings will be the night before on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT 84302, and prior to the service on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church house.

Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.