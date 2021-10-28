March 23, 1934 – October 26, 2021 (age 87)

Carol Robbins Peterson was born March 23,1934 to C. Bicknell and Ruby Allen Robbins in Salt Lake City, Utah. Carol married Howard H. Peterson from Petersboro. They moved to Logan, where they raised five children.

After raising five kids, at the age of 50, Carol went to college and fulfilled her goal of graduating in Political Science. Carol also continued to learn by traveling throughout the world, learning about other cultures and loving sightseeing.

Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she enjoyed attending the 19th ward.

Carol is survived by her children Robin, Dave, Shauna, and Ray (Lori), grandson Jackson and granddaughters Danalin and Kyah, and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard H. Peterson, and son, Howie Peterson.

A viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home in Logan on Wednesday November 3, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 am, after a graveside dedication at 12:30 in Mendon Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Care and Primrose Hospice for their care and kindness.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.