County Council proclaims Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CACHE COUNTY – Albeit belatedly, Cache County has joined advocacy groups and authorities nationwide in recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month here.

Members of the Cache County Council made that designation official on Tuesday by unanimously adopting a proclamation to that effect introduced by Council Chair Gina H. Worthen.

Worthen said that the need for increased awareness of domestic violence and abuse is obvious since one-in-four women in Utah and one-in-ten male Utahns have experienced domestic violence.

Worthen’s proclamation explained that America has annually observed National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1987. The goal of that observance is “to educate people on domestic violence and connect individuals and organizations addressing domestic violence issues.”

U.S. authorities and advocacy groups broadly define domestic violence as including physical violence, emotional and verbal abuse, sexual coercion, sexual abuse, financial abuse and digital abuse.

Worthen’s proclamation stressed that children can be victims of domestic abuse as well as adults. Youngsters can suffer the long-term after-affects of exposure to violence, including a greater risk of repeating the cycle of abuse as a perpetrator or victim; increased risk of mental illness; and physical health problems.

The county proclamation invites citizens to educate themselves on signs of abuse and ways to support victims; encourages victims to seek a safe refuge and support; urges local organizations to work together to reduce domestic violence and abuse; and advocates for perpetrators of abuse to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The document also commends local and regional organizations doing good work, including Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA); the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition; the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence; the National Child Traumatic Stress Network; and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.