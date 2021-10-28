Downtown merchants ready for Halloween Treat Walk

Emma, Ruby and Jack Edlund play in the leaves before going on the Halloween Treat Walk last year.

LOGAN – Downtown Logan is preparing to be visited by ghosts, ghouls, princesses and superheroes for the 18th annual Halloween Treat Walk on Oct. 30. Hundreds of little ones dressed up in their best costumes will go from store to store getting treats.

Gary Saxton, executive director of the Downtown Alliance, said this is an early and safe opportunity to get children dressed up in costumes such as pirates, vampires, firemen and fairies. All children will be able to enjoy a fun celebration of trick-or-treating during the annual Treat Walk throughout downtown Logan on Saturday, October 30.

“Many of the establishments will open their doors and welcome costumed trick-or-treaters throughout the holiday,” Saxton said. “No rush for moms and dads; businesses will be open and giving out treats between 10 a.m. until 4 pm.”

The Alliance wants everyone to enjoy a safe and relaxing outing with the family in downtown Logan. Just look for the Halloween Treat Walk poster in the business’s door or window.

There will be plenty of free parking. Businesses participating are between 200 North and 100 South, and along Center Street and 100 North between 100 West and 100 East.

The Downtown Alliance will make a list of participating merchants on their Facebook event post.

For More Information, visit www.logandowntown.org.