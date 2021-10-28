September 25, 1931 – October 26, 2021 (age 90)



Grant Odell Williams, born and raised in Malad City, Id., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning October 26th, 2021. He was born September 25th, 1931. Dad was the 6th of seven children of Benjamin and Nora Williams. Dad was raised around family in Cherry Creek. Always referring to it sweetly as “the old homestead” or “the ranch”. He graduated from Malad High School where is was active in sports and sang at his graduation. Dad married his sweetheart Wilma J.Atkinson on July 28, 1962 and they were later sealed for time and eternity in the Logan, Ut LDS Temple, on August 20, 1976. Dad had married before and had four children. Mother had two children from a previous marriage, and together they blended a family. They added two more children. They spent most of their lives together in Malad, Rupert, Preston and back to Malad Idaho. They were married for over 55 years. Dad retired after working for Utah Power and Light Power Company. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. With his friend (Hugh Hansen) he was a faithful home teacher for around 13 years. Dad was a true Maladite. As soon as they could, they moved back to Malad.

Grant was preceded in death by: his sweet wife, Wilma, his parents, daughter Jacqueline Morris, son Ronald Williams, son-in-law Paul Miner, and great granddaughter Nora Grace Moser. Brothers: Wayne Williams, Clem Williams, Dee Williams, and Sisters Mona Bird and LaVene John.

He is survived by his children: Tim (Cindy) Williams, Coalville, Ut.; LaRae (Patrick) Graham, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Verna (Bret) Flint, Park Valley, UT; Keith (Vicki) Hambly, Amalga, UT; Tami (David) Moser, Preston,ID; and Jan Miner, Weston, ID, : 28 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren,5 great-great grandchildren and a brother Ken Williams. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him for his good country song to be sung, a good ball game to be watch, a good horse to admire, a good ride in the car, and a entertaining story to be told.

A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

Funeral services will be held in his honor Monday, Nov. 1st at 12:00pm at the Malad LDS Stake Center.

Burial will follow at the Samaria Cemetery in Samaria, Id.

The family would like to thank the FCMC Transitional Care Unit for their loving care of our dad.

