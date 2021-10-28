November 18, 1942 – October 20, 2021 (age 79)

Janet Bishop Wilcox was born during World War II, November 18, 1942 in Logan Utah, the oldest daughter of Alvin and Anna Beth Bishop.

Janet graduated from Logan High School in 1961, and enrolled in the Holy Cross Nursing program in Salt Lake City. Later, after her capping ceremony, Janet decided she wanted a college degree, so she returned to USU and enrolled in the medical technology program. After 3 years she interned at Tacoma General Hospital in Washington state and graduated from USU in 1967. She worked in many medical clinics, including the Budge Clinic in Logan, 12 years in the Palm Springs California area, Logan Regional Hospital, ARUP and the Foothill Family Clinics in the Salt Lake Valley. She married Ron Wilcox on November 18, 1988 in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Logan for a few years before moving to Salt Lake City.

Janet’s world centered around her feline “children,” Bandit, Tiger, Rocky and others, but she also loved and cared for the babies and children in her life, including her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed watching them grow up and spoiling them with her time, visits and gifts from the heart. She learned to play the harp and loved collecting Disney DVD’s, art, Dansco shoes, collectible coins and crystal figurines. She liked to travel and visit new places, telling amazing stories of her adventures with friends and family along the way.

Janet always loved creating art with her hands through sewing, knitting and needlework. She liked to be exact in her work as a medical technician, as well as with her hand work. She won a Home Arts Grand Prize and Best of Show at the Utah State Fair on a large embroidery piece she had completed as a gift. For Janet, a perfect product was a worthy goal.

She passed away on October 20, 2021 in a South Jordan Care Facility from complications due to pneumonia and will be missed, as our sister, aunt, friend and coworker. She is survived by her husband, Ron Wilcox, and her siblings, Bruce (Sally) Bishop (Mendon, Utah), Carol Denniston (Logan, Utah) , Roger (Lezlee) Bishop (Salt Lake City, Utah) and their families.

Graveside services will be held at the Logan City Cemetery, Logan, Utah on Wednesday November 3, at noon.

