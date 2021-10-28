Monte Tom Lorrigan

September 5, 1938 – October 27, 2021 (age 83)

My grandpa was a man who believed

In outrageously large scoops of ice cream.

He brought Papa Murphy’s pizza when he babysat,

He could fit two quarters between his front two teeth,

And he loved his dachshund too much to see him put to sleep.

My grandpa never did harm to me.

He was loud, unapologetic, bordering on crass.

His laughter cracked and his sudden snort startled.

But the thing about a man who didn’t hold back

Is that you could trust the love he gave you.

Maybe he was loud because he made it,

Because he didn’t have to be afraid anymore

Even though he came from a broken home.

He married his sweetheart and never let her go.

He laughed all the way to his hospital bed.

You could ask him for a blessing

Even if you didn’t believe because

He believed loud enough that Everything heard him.

My grandpa laid his hands on every child, grandchild,

And great-grandchild with nothing but strong hope.

My grandpa wasn’t a stranger the day that he died.

He didn’t forget us. He wasn’t unkind.

He wanted to hear that I would love him forever,

83-years-old and still the fiddly boy in foster care

Who didn’t know if anyone was coming to get him.

Grandpa, don’t worry, you’re finally graduated.

We will love you forever, as ever, and always.

-Brittney Allen

Monte is survived by his sweetheart, A. Elizabeth Lorrigan. Monte is also survived by his 6 beautiful children, Kirk (Helen) Lorrigan, Rebecca (Neil) Maxwell, David (Nancy) Lorrigan, Amber (David) Wiener, Bill (Megan) Lorrigan, and Sarah (Julio) Vergara, and 2 daughters adopted by love, Jackie Ermini, and Corinne (Chimmie) Hurt. 22 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Monte is preceded in death by his daughter Cathie Lorrigan, and son, Todd Lorrigan.

“Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho.

Services will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmorturay.com.

Interment and Military Honors will be held at the Riverdale Idaho Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.