USU soccer ends regular season with 2-1 loss at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – Senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo tied Utah State’s single season assist mark as she recorded her 11th of the year on freshman defender Addi Coon’s first collegiate goal on Thursday afternoon. The goal evened the match at 1-1, but a second goal by Boise State in the opening half gave the Broncos the 2-1 win.

The two first-half goals were the most that the Aggies have allowed all season as the Utah State defense had only given up four goals over the opening 45 minutes going into the match. The goals were also the only shots on goal for the Broncos, who finished the match with 14 shots to the Aggies’ six.

With the Aggies’ trailing 1-0 after a goal by the Broncos in the 17th minute, Coon fired a shot from the far wing in the 31st minute that found its way through the keeper’s hands and into the back of the net. Coon became the 10th different Aggie to record a goal this season and scored the goal off of a pass from Cardozo. The assist gave Cardozo her 11th of the season and tied the all-time single-season mark in school history, matching Jessica Brooksby, who also recorded 11 assists during the 2016 season.

The goal tied the match at 1-1, but Boise State scored late in the half and took a 2-1 lead in the 43rd minute. That score line carried over throughout the match despite a pair of shots on goal for the Aggies over the final 45 minutes.

Utah State finished the regular season with 17 points and tied for third in the conference standings, matching its best league finish since joining the Mountain West in 2013. The Aggies will enter the Mountain West Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5-seeded Colorado State in the quarterfinals on Monday at 2 p.m. The tournament will be hosted by Boise State, who qualified as the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 San Diego State on Monday at 11 a.m.

