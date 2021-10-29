High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 29-30, 2021

Written by Eric Frandsen
October 29, 2021
Ridgeline Football vs Logan. 10/29/21

4A Football Quarterfinals
#4 Dixie 36, #5 Sky View 34 in OT (Video Replay)
– Sky View’s football season concludes with a 7-5 record.

#1 Ridgeline 50, #7 Logan 7 (Video Replay)
– Next week: #1 Ridgeline (11-0) vs #6 Crimson Cliffs (8-4) tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. in the 4A football semifinals in Millville. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.
– Logan’s football season conclude with a 6-5 record.

#6 Crimson Cliffs 31, #3 Green Canyon 10
– Green Canyon’s football season concludes with a 7-3 record.

5A Football 1st Round
#8 Timpanogos 31, #24 Box Elder 29
 – Box Elder’s football season concludes with a 4-8 record.

IDAHO
Preston at Shelley in first round of 4A Tournament

Bear Lake vs Cole Valley on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. in the first round of the 2A Tournament

West Side – 1st round bye in 2A
– Next week: West Side (8-0) will face the lowest rated seed in the quarterfinals of the 2A Tournament

