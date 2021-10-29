Smithfield man arrested and charged with third DUI

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested and charged with his third felony DUI. Zachery J. West was booked early Friday morning into the Cache County Jail after a traffic stop in Logan.

West was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with driving under the influence, a third-degree felony; and four misdemeanors.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane claimed Logan City police officers pulled West’s vehicle over when they noticed him swerving in and out of his lane. He failed a field sobriety test and later consented to a blood draw, which was sent to the Utah State Crime Lab.

Crane said West was a danger to the community and should remain in jail. He explained that the suspect had been previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2009 and 2015.

In January 2015, law enforcement had to use a tazer to subdue and arrest West. He was intoxicated and threatening to harm himself and his family.

Cache County sheriff’s deputies tased West outside a home near 888 West State Road 218. West was reportedly trying to get into the home to retrieve a gun. When he refused to comply with deputies’ and officer’s orders; a tazer was deployed to take him safely into custody.

During Friday’s arraignment, West spoke briefly, telling the court he had made a “mistake.”

Judge Spencer Walsh agreed with Crane and refused to grant West bail. He ordered him to remain in jail and appear again in court Nov. 3.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com