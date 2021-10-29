What will be the first song of Christmas?

FILE PHOTO - Santa Claus and Christmas radio

LOGAN – Christmas comes early on Logan radio station 103.3 Lite FM. Beginning Monday, November 1st the station will change its music format to all Christmas music and listeners have a chance to get into the Christmas spirit early by guessing which song plays first. The station is offering a $200 prize basket from the Spirit Goat plus a one-night stay at the Anniversary Inn to the listener who correctly predicts which Christmas song plays at 12 noon.

To register your guess, fill out the details here.

“We transform Lite FM into all Christmas, all the time right after Halloween,” says station Brand Manager Lynn Simmons. “This year we’re having some fun and giving back by having our listeners guess what they think that first song of Christmas will be.”

Simmons says the Cache Valley Media Group gets questions all throughout the year about when the Christmas Station will start up again.

“We’ve definitely got some die-hard Christmas fans in the valley and we’re happy to play a role in getting people in the Christmas spirit.”

Transforming a station to play Christmas music 24-hours a day is a tradition the Cache Valley Media Group has been doing for over 20 years. But having listeners guess the first song that gets played is a first.

Simmons says the station will allow one entry per person, only and the winner will be announced and contacted.