Witch is the most popular Cache Valley costume for Halloween

LOGAN – Three top retail costume shops in Cache Valley said their most popular Halloween costumes for children to dress-up in this year are Witches for girls, and boys have a variety of picks.

The Witch falls in line with All Home Connections, a digital service provider which also said Utah’s most popular costume in 2021 is the Witch. Thirteen other states also claim Witches to be their top costume for kids this year.

The most popular Halloween costumes in Logan according to Kristin Mace, the manager at Joann Fabric and Crafts, is witches, unicorns and princesses, mostly Elsa princesses.

“We had a lot of people come in at the beginning of September to make costumes for FanX in Salt Lake City,” she said. “I think some of those were also going to be used for Halloween.”

Most of the Halloween costume business began at the beginning of October. Joann’s has a large selection of fabrics for making costumes.

“We have a pretty dedicated local clientele,” she said. “For people wanting props we usually send them to Zurchers.”

Zurchers is busy leading up to Halloween.

“This is definitely our biggest time of year,” store Manager Jessica Greenland said. “Most of our clientele are locals looking for costumes for this weekend.”

They have rows and rows of costumes and props to help turn people into whatever they want to be.

“The most popular Halloween costume is Witches,” she said. “We have all the hats, capes and other things to dress up Witches.”

Greenland said they also have a lot of people who buy Pirate and Skeleton costumes, not to mention the yard art to turn yards and houses into scary haunts.

“We also have a large variety of decade clothing like 50’s, 60’s and 70’s costumes,” she said. “The store also sells a large variety of inflatable costumes.”

Clown costumes are right up there, too, she said.

Spirit Halloween, a pop-up seasonal store in the Cache Valley Mall, claims to have the best and biggest inventory of costumes and their biggest seller is the Hocus Pocus Witches, said assistant manager Sean Horton.

The company is based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey and has been around since 1983.

“We also sell a lot of Corps Bride and pirate costumes,” he said. “Next on the list of our top sellers is ‘70’s and 80’s stuff.”