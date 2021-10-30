DeRozan scores 32 as Bulls hand Jazz first loss, 107-99

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, right, and forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls came into the season with their sights set on making a jump in the Eastern Conference and getting into the playoffs.

Performances like this show just how serious they are.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 32 points, Zach LaVine added 26 and the Bulls handed the Utah Jazz their first loss, 107-99 on Saturday night.

“We go out there and play extremely hard for one another,” DeRozan said. “Definitely be hard on ourselves when things don’t go our way, especially defensively. … No matter who we’re playing, we’re going to go out there and try to execute to the best of our abilities.”

The Bulls grabbed a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and hung on after the Jazz pulled within five in the closing minutes.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell hit two free throws to cut it to 100-95 with 1:39 remaining. But Nikola Vucevic came through with two huge baskets to help Chicago knock off the NBA’s lone remaining unbeaten team.

The two-time All-Star answered Mitchell’s free throws with a 3-pointer. And after Rudy Gobert scored on a reverse, Vucevic drove for a layup to make it 105-97 with just under a minute remaining.

DeRozan, whose previous high was 26 points, made 13 of 22 shots.