Daisy Beatrice Rockwood Davis, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 28, 2021 having completed with honor her journey here on Earth.

She was born on November 18, 1934 to Ellis North Rockwood and Volna (Bonnie) Beatrice Cottrell Rockwood in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was reared and educated in Salt Lake, graduated from South High School. She attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University, where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught first and second grade. She also had a Daycare in her home and treated them as her own.

Daisy was sealed to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Dee Davis, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 24, 1959. Together they enjoyed a very happy life focused on loving a family of six children.

Daisy was a lifelong faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She spent her life teaching her children to love Christ through word and deed.

Daisy was well known for her captivating laugh and would make everyone she met feel loved. Her life has always been focused on her spouse, family, and grandchildren, and all thought they were her favorite.

Daisy is survived by her husband and eternal companion, Robert D. Davis; children, Craig (Saroya) Davis, (Scott) Putnam, Julie (Scott) Campbell, Brenda (Dean) Walker, and Michelle Davis. She is survived by 23 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She is being joyfully greeted by her deceased parents, her sisters, her son Robert Scott, her daughter Dianna, and her grandchildren Maddison and Dallas. I’m sure it is the happiest of reunions.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 6th at 2:00p.m. at the Perry 7th Ward – 2415 South 900 West, Perry, Utah.

A viewing will be held before the funeral from 12:30 to 1:30pm at the same location.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery at 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.