Eunice Elaine Bradshaw Gittins 84 passed away Thursday October 28th in her home, after years of health problems and enduring six years of going to kidney dialysis three times a week. She was born March 22, 1937 in Wellsville, Utah the daughter of Thomas Barnes Bradshaw and Lettitia “Lettie” Tarbet Bradshaw. She lived in Wellsville growing up and graduated from South Cache High School. She met my father at Hyrum Elite Dance Hall. She saw him on the dance floor and wished he would ask her to dance, two dances later he did. She married the love of her life Jerry DuWayne Gittins July 27, 1956 in Wellsville, Utah. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on January 16, 1964. My parents lived in Smithfield in the same house for 60 years. They had 5 children. Shaunie, Craig, Melanie, Kevin and myself Rebecca.

My mother was known by so many. She worked at Sunshine Terrace for over 32 years. She was the Director over Housekeeping/Laundry. She had many jobs before that. She worked at on her dad’s farm when growing up. She worked at Olsen and Jensen’s Poultry Plant, the auction in Smithfield, and at Pepperidge Farms. She was a one of a kind boss, all of her employees and the residents at Sunshine Terrace just loved her. She was very hard working and would do anything that her employees would do. Everyone knew her around the Terrace as the big boss lady or Mom. So many people thought of her like their own mom.

But her greatest achievement in life was her family! She loved her husband, kids and grandkids with everything she had. She loved to go camping with family, fishing with Jerry, and doing crafts, dolls and scrapbooks with her daughters. Her summer’s were always occupied with her grandkids, she spent many summers going on daily bike rides, baking cookies, going to see the pigs. You name it, my mother was there for all of it. She had more determination and understanding than anyone I have ever met. She listened and made the best out of any situation or challenge that came her way. She loved all of us so fiercely, there were so many times during her life she could of just give up but always pressed on for her husband, children and grandchildren. She took care of my sister Melanie with MS for almost 20 years. She helped my sister Shaunie when she battled cancer. She fought as hard as she could to see her last great grandchild be born and be able to hold her, but this last time it was just too much. She couldn’t fight anymore and was ready to return to Heavenly Father. She was able to see Mayla through video chats and see her overcome many milestones. Whenever I look back at things, my mom was always there helping, fixing, enduring and always doing whatever she could to help someone else. She was so beautiful and it just radiated from her and everything she touched.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry and children, Shaunie (Michael) Hansen, Franklin, Idaho. Craig Gittins Smithfield, Utah. Kevin (Debbie) Gittins, Providence, Utah. Rebecca Walbeck, Smithfield, Utah. 16 Grandkids, and 21 Great Grandkids. Aunt Margaret “Margie” Noble Logan, Utah. Sister-in-law Shirley Bradshaw, Wellsville, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Melanie Myers, her parents, her brothers and sisters, her inlaws, grandson Jerric Craig Gittins and Daughter-in-Law Connie Albiston Gittins.

Mom we will all miss you very much, but we know you are in a better place and take comfort in knowing you are not in any pain. We know you will always be watching over us and you will live on in the hearts of all of us.

Graveside services will take place Thursday, November 4, 2021 beginning at 1pm in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

A viewing will be held prior at the Nelson Funeral Home of Smithfield, 82 South Main Street, Smithfield, from 11 to 12:30pm.

